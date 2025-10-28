A cut above the rest(aurant): National awards reveal Noah’s as fish and chip finalists

The National Fish & Chip Awards has reached a fork in the road in the Restaurant of the Year category, saying goodbye to half the contenders and announcing the five fantastic fish and chip restaurants continuing on as 2026 competition finalists. Among the top 5 is Bristol’s Noah’s.

The sit-down fish and chip experience is one of the most wonderful traditions in British culture and brilliant restaurants in Bristol, Devon, Norfolk and Yorkshire, are doing it in unforgettable style, whether that’s using secret family recipes or cooking up a high-end take on traditional menus.

The National Fish & Chip Awards has beendefining what outstanding looks like for 38 years and is the go-to competition for businesses that want to break new ground in the industry. To be considered an ambassador for excellence requires entrants to undergo a full-scale assessment where sector specialists delve into all areas of the eateries.

When it comes to judging, the committee looks for key characteristics such as proven sustainability, consistent quality and outstanding service and it’s these five fish and chip restaurants that have successfully met these criteria.

Dan Rosser, chef/owner at the family-owned Noah’s in Bristol says: “Reaching the Top 5 in the Fish & Chip Restaurant of Year category is an amazing achievement for the team, and we are super proud to get this far. Hopefully what we do day in day out is enough to take the top spot. We are really looking forward to London in February whatever the outcome.”



To determine which one of the five has truly mastered the art of hospitality, anonymous in-person quality checks grading the food, setting and customer interaction will take place. It will be a nail-biting wait for all the finalists who will be invited to the awards ceremony on 25 February at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, to find out who will take on the mantle from current Restaurant of the Year winner, Bells Fish & Chips (Framwellgate Moor) in Durham.