A new chapter begins

Redmaids’ High School is poised to enter a new era of collaboration and growth as it officially joins the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) on 1 February 2025 This exciting development marks the beginning of a strong partnership between two longstanding institutions, each with a proud history and an unwavering commitment to the future of girls’ education

Founded 390 years ago, Redmaids’ High has been a beacon of excellence in girls’ education in Bristol. The school will now become the 26th member of the GDST, an association known for its focus on innovative, empowering education for girls.

Both the GDST and the governing body of Redmaids’ High are committed to ensuring the continued success of the school. Redmaids’ High will maintain its unique identity, ethos, and legacy, which have defined its long history in Bristol.

“We are delighted to join a family of schools whose vision, values, and ambition so closely mirror our own, and in a manner that will allow us to look to the future with a continued sense of aspiration and dedication to the entire Redmaids’ High School community,” say Paul Dwyer, Head of Redmaids’ High School, and Lisa Brown, Headteacher of the Junior School. This continuity ensures that students will still benefit from the excellence in teaching and support that has always been a hallmark of the school.

Redmaids v Blundells in the School Sports Match clash at Redmaids, The Lawns Sportsground, Bristol, England

Shared values and purpose

One of the key reasons for this partnership is the alignment of the GDST and Redmaids’ High’s values and purpose. Both institutions share a commitment to providing exceptional girls’ education that empowers students to reach their full potential and become leaders in their chosen fields.

“We share a proud history as champions of girls’ education as well as an unwavering determination for the future of girls’ education, which makes this opportunity so exciting,” said Cheryl Giovannoni, Chief Executive of the GDST. She continued, “Founded over 150 years ago by four suffragists, the GDST continues to honour our legacy as pioneers in and shapers of the future of girls’ education. The GDST welcomes Redmaids’ High to the GDST family as you celebrate what is an even longer history of 390 years as a beacon of excellence in girls’ education, in Bristol, a city with an equally strong commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Both schools share a deep commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring that all students can flourish in an environment that respects their individuality and encourages them to thrive academically, socially and emotionally. The alignment of values between Redmaids’ High and the GDST will foster a unified approach to girls’ education, grounded in a shared vision for the future.

One of the most significant advantages of Redmaids’ High joining the GDST is the opportunity for students and staff to be part of a wider network of schools. The GDST is renowned for its collaborative culture, where expertise and resources are shared across its family of schools. This will provide Redmaids’ High with access to a wealth of professional development opportunities, enabling both students and staff to grow and succeed within a supportive and dynamic environment.

As part of the GDST, Redmaids’ High students will be able to participate in a wide range of cross-Trust initiatives and events. For example, they can engage in the GDST’s flagship STEM programs, such as the Junior Science event at the Royal Institution and the Women in Engineering Competition. The arts are also celebrated across the GDST, with students having the opportunity to perform at prestigious venues such as the Royal Academy of Music. These collaborative experiences will enrich students’ education, offering them the chance to connect with peers from other GDST schools and broaden their horizons.

In addition, students will benefit from the GDST’s extensive extracurricular offerings, such as the GDST Sports Scholars’ Day and the Junior Maths Event at Oxford’s Mathematical Institute. These opportunities will allow Redmaids’ High students to challenge themselves and excel in areas beyond the classroom.

With the transition to the GDST, Redmaids’ High School is entering an exciting new chapter. By joining a family of schools that shares its values and vision, Redmaids’ High will continue to offer an outstanding education while benefiting from the collective expertise and resources of the GDST community. This partnership ensures that the school will remain at the forefront of girls’ education, helping to shape the next generation of leaders and changemakers emerging from Bristol.

redmaidshigh.co.uk | gdst.net