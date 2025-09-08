Chutneys from Fairfield’s grounds a sell-out success

Fairfield High School’s Director of Scientific Concepts took the initiative and sustainable approach to reducing food waste over the summer, by turning surplus school-grown produce into a delicious range of homemade chutneys and jellies. Using ingredients such as marrow, runner beans, quinces and apples harvested from Fairfield’s grounds, unique preserves were created, which proved a hit during recent INSET days.

Not only did this initiative ensure that fresh vegetables and fruits didn’t go to waste over the summer holidays, but it also raised valuable funds to support the school’s ongoing environmental projects. All proceeds have been donated to help develop Fairfield’s polytunnel and pond site — vital components in the school’s outdoor learning and sustainability programme.

Due to the popularity of the preserves, there are now plans to produce a new batch in time for the annual Winter Gala.

Dr Jennifer Ross, Director of Scientific Concepts at Fairfield High School comments: “This has been a wonderful way to use our surplus produce, support our environmental projects, and share a taste of the school garden with our community.”



fairfield.excalibur.org.uk