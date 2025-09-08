Lifeskills: Bristol’s hands-on safety adventure celebrating 25 years

For many Bristol families, a visit to Lifeskills is more than just a school trip – it’s a formative experience that stays with children for life. Since opening its doors 25 years ago, Lifeskills has quietly become an integral part of Bristol’s commitment to nurturing confident, aware, and safe young people.

Located within the Create Centre, Lifeskills offers a truly immersive and interactive safety education unlike any other. Here, Year 6 pupils and young people with special educational needs explore a realistic indoor village designed to teach essential life skills in a hands-on environment. The centre is far from a traditional classroom setting: it’s a lively, engaging space where children actively practice what it means to stay safe in everyday situations.

Learning through real-life scenarios

Imagine a child learning how to make an emergency phone call, spotting fire hazards within a home, understanding the dangers around railway tracks, or confronting the serious risks associated with knife crime – all through guided, practical experiences rather than lectures. This is Lifeskills in action. It’s an approach that’s proven effective and memorable, helping children build the confidence to respond thoughtfully and safely as they grow into adulthood.



25 years of impact

Since 2000, over 200,000 visitors have walked through Lifeskills’ doors, with around 11,000 children participating each year. For many children, visiting Lifeskills is a rite of passage – a hands-on safety adventure that families and schools hold dear. The centre’s role extends beyond education; it contributes to reducing accidents, emergency incidents, and crime by equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to make safer choices.

The heart of Lifeskills

Behind this success is a passionate team of volunteers who keep Lifeskills running smoothly. From guiding children through safety scenarios to offering support and encouragement, volunteers are the heart of this charity’s work. Their commitment is vital, and Lifeskills is currently seeking more community members willing to give their time and energy.

Volunteering at Lifeskills is flexible and rewarding. It offers a chance to make a real impact on local young lives, learn new skills, and join a warm, welcoming team. No previous experience is necessary – just enthusiasm and a desire to support Bristol’s next generation.

As one volunteer at Lifeskills put it, “Guiding children through the safety centre is fun, fulfilling, and truly life-changing, for them and for me.”

For parents and caregivers, Lifeskills provides peace of mind. Knowing children are receiving practical, engaging safety education can ease worries about everyday risks. And for the children themselves, the experience is unforgettable – combining learning with fun, making safety something they take seriously without feeling overwhelmed.



Join the Lifeskills community

As Lifeskills celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, its mission remains as urgent and vital as ever. In a world filled with growing challenges, giving children the tools to stay safe is a gift that lasts a lifetime. Lifeskills embodies Bristol’s community spirit, bringing people together to support our future generations as they take their first steps toward independence and confidence.

If you’re looking for a meaningful way to give back, consider volunteering. Or if you have children approaching Year 6, ask your school about booking a visit. Lifeskills is a special Bristol institution, quietly shaping safer futures through experience, care, and community.

To learn more or get involved, visit lifeskills-bristol.org.uk. Join us in helping Bristol’s children grow up safer, stronger, and ready for the world.