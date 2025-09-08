My Bristol: Meet Greg Barden, former Bristol Bears player and Xplore Local founder

Bristol’s always felt like a kindred spirit to me – gritty, independent, and unapologetically itself. It’s where I lived as a kid for a while, played rugby for Bristol, built friendships, and started the journey that eventually led to Xplore Local. The city will always be part of the story.



My favourite thing about the city is that fierce, no-sellout attitude. Bristol doesn’t follow trends, it sets them. The people back the underdog and fight for what matters. I might be based elsewhere as I travel around, but that spirit’s stuck with me.



I came to rugby late. I’d been serving in the military when Richard Hill, the head coach at the time, gave me a shot to try out for Bristol. I wasn’t a regular, but I pulled that shirt on a few times back when we were still at the Memorial Ground. I’ll never forget hearing that raw Brizzle chant, it still gives me chills. Rugby also gave me a bridge back into civilian life. Some of my earliest steps towards Xplore started over local coffees and big conversations with legends like Matt Salter, Joe El-Abd, Rob Higgitt and Olly Kohn.



Bristol gave me something that’s hard to find when you leave the military – belonging. That sense of community reminded me of the best parts of serving, just in a different uniform.



When I want to feel inspired, I visit the independent high streets, busy cafés, and chat to business owners who give a damn. Or I go out running in the rain – both work. Right now, I’m travelling the UK in a camper van with my partner, our newborn, and a mission to help people live more locally, but whenever I’m in Bristol, my go-to escape has always been a run around the Downs. Open space, fresh air, and just enough grit underfoot to clear my head.



I have too many favourite food and drink venues in the city to mention, but if they’re Certified Independent on Xplore Local, they’re my kind of place. Real people. Real stories. Real food. I’m building the app to make it easier to find and support real independents. The kind of places where your money actually stays local. I’m trying to do my bit by giving people a better way to spend, and businesses a better way to grow.



My favourite Bristolian has to be Josh Eggleton. He puts his money, time, and heart where his mouth is – and backs the independent scene.



If I could change one thing about the city, it would be fewer Amazon vans. More people walking into their community, and saying hello to the person who owns the place they’re visiting.



Local businesses can apply to become a Certified Independent at xplorelocal.com. Readers can download the Xplore Local app now on iOS or Android and discover what’s happening near you.