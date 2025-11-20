Emblems Collection announces first flagship with Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa

A British heritage icon has become the inaugural property of Accor’s newest luxury collection brand, embodying Emblems’ vision of timeless elegance, character-rich design, and intimate hospitality.

Previously operating as a renowned country house hotel, Lucknam Park will officially join the Emblems Collection in Q4 2025. This landmark moment will see the British icon as the first Emblems property celebrating intimate luxury, unique character, elevated design, and bespoke service — marking a significant milestone in the global journey of the Emblems brand.

“Emblems Collection is built around the concept of quiet luxury, where true elegance is found in the timeless sense of exclusivity and space. Our focus is on selecting landmark boutique hotels that allow our guests to reconnect with themselves, away from the noise of the world. In a fast-paced world, we value privacy and tranquillity, providing an environment where luxury is not loud, but felt deeply. Every Emblems hotel offers a sanctuary – an authentic, personal experience in stunning destinations. This vision resonates deeply with Chloe, whose commitment to craftsmanship and excellence aligns perfectly with our own belief in creating distinctive, intimate luxury that welcomes aesthetic travellers.” – Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems

“We are truly excited to announce our alliance with Accor and its new, and prestigious, Emblems Collection. The collection’s core values perfectly align with all that Lucknam Park embodies and celebrates: timeless beauty, personalised service and luxury experiences which are personal, storied and sensorial. At Lucknam Park we recognise the importance of welcoming change and progress whilst also protecting our heritage and independence. Joining Emblems Collection will ensure that our award-winning team at Lucknam Park will continue to elevate and offer the same attention to detail and home away from home feeling we have always provided to our much-loved guests, whilst also reaching a wider, global audience.” – Chloe Laskaridis, Member of the owning family of Lucknam Park LTD

Emblems is Accor’s most exclusive collection brand, designed to craft tomorrow’s legacy through addresses of exceptional character. With a highly selective approach focused on the world’s most coveted locales, Emblems seeks intimate, human-scale properties with a residential flair. These include emblematic suites and villas, and personalized service tailored to aesthetic-minded travellers and locals alike. The brand celebrates timeless beauty, artistic mastery, and place-driven design – where each hotel becomes both a cultural landmark and a sensory experience. Lucknam Park, Emblems Collection will join the Heritage category – celebrating its glorious past while ushering in a new era of contemporary relevance. The property will undergo thoughtful enhancements that preserve its identity while aligning with the Emblems ethos of “Artisans of the Extraordinary” — offering guests an experience where luxury is personal, storied, and sensorial.

“With ten Emblems hotels already signed, we are on track to reach our target of fifteen hotels in development by the end of 2025, effectively doubling our pipeline in just one year. Upcoming properties like the Elatos Resort, Emblems Collection, near Athens, a mountain eco-retreat opening in 2026, and Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo, Emblems Collection, a stunning alpine rebirth in Italy, are just the beginning. Lucknam Park will proudly lead our global journey as the first hotel to open under the Emblems Collection, setting the tone for a new generation of luxury hospitality – curated, character-led, and unmistakably original. Emblems is not just about expanding our footprint, but about creating distinctive, immersive experiences that will redefine the luxury travel landscape.” – Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems

Located just six miles from the UNESCO-listed city of Bath, Lucknam Park blends classic English charm with standout features: a Michelin-starred restaurant, an award-winning wellness spa, a renowned equestrian centre, and 500 acres of landscaped parkland. Its 42 individually designed rooms and nine luxurious cottages make it a sought-after countryside escape for discerning travellers.

Emblems Collection looks forward to unveiling Lucknam Park, Emblems Collection, in late 2025 – offering guests a renewed invitation to experience one of Britain’s most cherished estates, now part of a charismatic and refined global collection.

emblemscollection.com