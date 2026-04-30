Recipes with Melissa Blease: Muffaletta

If you’re considering a Bank Holiday Monday picnic in the park, by the sea or simply in your own back garden, this epic, fully-loaded sarnie is the way forward.

The Muffaletta was invented in New Orleans in the early 1900s by Sicilian baker Salvatore Lupo, who wanted to create a traditional Sicilian lunch in portable format for construction workers who frequented his bakery. Little did he know that variations on his feast-to-go would eventually become one of the most popular sandwiches across both the USA and Europe.

Charcuterie, cheese, hard boiled eggs, prawns, grilled Mediterranean vegetables, tapenade, sweet piccalilli: you can freestyle your Muffaletta according to taste, but be sure to assemble it at least an hour ahead of serving to allow all the ingredients to get fully acquainted.

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

For the bread

1 x large focaccia, 30cm x 20cm approx

For the salad

3 large roast peppers (from a jar), drained and finely chopped

Around 12 pitted black olives, finely chopped

½ stick of celery, finely chopped

1 small red onion, peeled and finely diced

1 tbsp capers or three finely chopped gherkins

1-2 tbsp olive oil

1-2 tsp red wine vinegar

For the filling

8 slices salami

8 slices Emmental, Mozzarella or smoked Cheddar

8 slices Coppa or smoked ham

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp pesto

To assemble

Slice the focaccia in half horizontally and mix all the salad ingredients together in a bowl, adding plenty of seasoning to taste.

Spread the mayonnaise on one side of the focaccia and the pesto on the other. Layer the meats and cheeses on the base of the bread and distribute the salad across the top.

Tightly wrap the filled Muffaletta in cling film or greaseproof paper and allow to rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour (or up to 4 hours) before allowing to come back to room temperature and serving cut into 4-6 squares.

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