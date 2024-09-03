Redmaids’ High School to become the 26th member of the GDST family of schools

The Governing Body of Redmaids’ High School, Bristol and Trustees of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) are delighted to announce that Redmaids’ High School will be joining the GDST, from 1 February 2025.

Andrew Hillman, Chair of Governors’, Redmaids’ High School, said: “As Redmaids’ High School celebrates 390 years of excellence in girls’ education, our school is going from strength to strength. We stand in a formidable position thanks to our deep commitment to fulfilling the forward-thinking mission of our founders and our ability to adapt, grow and innovate to best serve the girls and young women of Bristol.

Becoming part of the GDST family of like-minded and successful schools will be of great benefit to Redmaids’ High School, now and into the future. This move strengthens our shared mission of ensuring that girls’ education continues to thrive and also brings extensive benefits to students, staff, parents and alumnae of Redmaids’ High School, as well as the entire GDST community.”

Cheryl Giovannoni, Chief Executive, GDST, said: “As pioneers and leaders in girls’ education for over 150 years, the GDST prides itself on the irresistible educational offer that girls across the United Kingdom benefit from. We believe that Redmaids’ High School embodies the ethos and values we hold so dear in all GDST schools, and we very much look forward to welcoming our new colleagues, students, parents and alumnae to the GDST family.

In joining the GDST, Redmaids’ High students and staff will benefit from a wide range of opportunities to collaborate, share best practice and learn from sister schools across the country. This move will amplify further the benefits of a thoroughly modern, forward-looking education that equips girls with the confidence, skills and agency to become future leaders and changemakers, whichever future path they choose.”

Over the coming weeks and months there will be a range of opportunities for all students, staff, parents and the wider community to get to know more about the GDST and Redmaids’ High, as well as exploring the many benefits this move will bring. Both educational charities expressed great confidence in the move and the shared commitment to the future of girls’ education.



redmaidshigh.co.uk