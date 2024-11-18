Redmaids’ High students commemorate the schools’ founders  

Redmaids’ High School in Bristol proudly marks its 390th anniversary this year, celebrating nearly four centuries as the oldest surviving independent girls’ school in the UK. This milestone was commemorated on Friday 15 November 2024, at the School’s annual Founders’ Commemoration Day, steeped in history and tradition. Originally known as Founder’s Day, this celebration honours John Whitson, founder of the Red Maids’ School, whose visionary commitment to girls’ education began even before the School’s foundation in 1634. Following a 2016 merger with Redland High School for Girls, the occasion now also commemorates Reverends T.G. Rose and Urijah Thomas, who established Redland High in 1882.

Each year, students don traditional red uniforms—echoing Whitson’s historic trade in red dye—and take part in a ceremony including a wreath-laying at Whitson’s tomb in St. Nicholas Church followed by a service in Bristol Cathedral. The event draws together alumnae, families, and the school community, celebrating Redmaids’ High’s rich heritage of education and progress.

Head Paul Dwyer explains why marking this day is still so important to students, staff, and the wider school community.

‘Founders’ Commemoration Day is an extremely important day for us as we gather to celebrate the heritage of Redmaids’ High School. We remember our pioneering founders and recognise their extraordinary vision for girls’ education. I think they would all be incredibly proud to know that centuries later, we continue to realise their dream in offering an outstanding and forward-thinking education for girls in Bristol.’

This year’s anniversary coincides with another milestone: Redmaids’ High will join the prestigious Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), becoming its 26th member next year. This partnership will enhance opportunities for collaboration, bringing GDST’s dedication to innovation and leadership in girls’ education to Bristol.

Ranked as Bristol’s top academic school, Redmaids’ High remains committed to educating young women who will lead, excel, and make a difference. The school looks forward to its next 390 years and beyond.

To find out more about Redmaids’ High and how their distinguished history has shaped what they stand for today, visit.