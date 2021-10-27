Take a step back in time to a traditional, Victorian-style Christmas at The Clockwork Rose. Explore the alternative history of steampunk and try the new christmas menu: The Great Victorian Bake Off – A selection of cocktails based on traditional cakes such as, dundee cake, figgy pudding and the chocolate yule log.

This year sees the return of the Christmas Silent Film Society (date TBD) and The Whisky Fight Club (13th Dec) where there will be a blind tasting of whiskies from Scotland and Japan to see who will take home this year’s title.



The Clockwork Rose is also available to organise private Christmas parties that will go down in history, including Champagne receptions, live music and best of all a complimentary bespoke cocktail designed exclusively for your event.

16 St Stephen’s Street, Bristol, BS1 1JR

0117 927 6869;theclockworkrose.com