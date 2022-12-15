The Sunday Times names Redmaids’ High one of the top independent schools in the South West

Redmaids’ High is delighted to have been named by The Sunday Times as one of the top independent schools in the South West in the latest Parent Power league table. The Parent Power table ranks all state and independent schools based on their GCSE, A Level, and IB Diploma results from the previous summer.

Within the national rankings for independent schools, Redmaids’ High is listed 79th and is the only Bristol school to be included in the top 100. Regionally, they have placed 5th for the South West.

Head of Redmaids’ High, Paul Dwyer, expressed his delight at the newly released data stating, “I am thrilled Redmaids’ High has been recognised in this way. To rank as highly as we have on a national basis, as well as being the only independent school in Bristol listed in the top 100 is an achievement everyone at Redmaids’ High can be extremely proud of. It undoubtedly reflects the incredible staff and students who make our school such a community-focused, inclusive, and special place.”

As a school, Redmaids’ High is proud of the achievements of all students and its longstanding high academic success is testament to the relationship between staff and students and the importance of subject passion. Such strong results at GCSE, A Level, and IB Diploma are by no means the only way success is measured at Redmaids’ High; the school places huge importance on the principle that every student is happy and successful on their own terms and is encouraged to be aspirational in all possible manner of ways.

The recognition by the Sunday Times Parent Power table comes after Redmaids’ High achieved the highest ISI grade possible of ‘excellent’ in all areas by ISI Inspectors earlier this year. The report stated that “the success of the pupils reflects their high aspirations as individuals which is a key aim of the school. Pupils are supported in their learning by focused teaching which represents an understanding of pupils’ strengths and how to help them achieve their potential.”

Mr Dwyer continued, “We are proud that our dedication to girls’ only education and our commitment to helping our students thrive and achieve their full potential has been acknowledged through the ranking we’ve received in the latest Parent Power table and the top grade of ‘excellent’ in our most recent ISI Report. We will continue to ensure that we know and understand each student, providing them with opportunities to discover their own strengths through our broad curriculum, extensive extra-curricular provision, and wider aspects of school life.”

