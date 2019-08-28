Tockington Manor School, Washingpool Hill Road, Tockington, Bristol BS32 4NY

Tel: 01454 613229

Email: admin@tockingtonmanorschool.com

Website: www.tockingtonmanorschool.com

Open Days: 2.30 – 5pm, 4 October 2019 and 15 May 2020

Autumn term: 5 September – 13 December 2019

Spring term: 6 January – 27 March 2020

Summer term: 20 April – 11 July 2020

Age of pupils: 2 – 13 years

Number of pupils: 226

Day fees: Lower School £3,332

Upper School £4,519 – £5,197

Religious denomination: Church of England

The curriculum: The pupils from nursery through to Year 8 are taught a full range of academic subjects. The school introduces French and Spanish from nursery, Latin from Year 5 and geography, history and science as separate subjects from Year 1. Tockington Manor has an exceptional record of achievement in the Common Entrance Exam. The new music and performing arts suite allows each child access to state of the art facilities and dedicated music tuition.

Extra curricular activities: A diverse and wide-ranging choice of activities are available in break times and as part of the school’s wrap-around care. Activities are led by teaching staff and external subject specialists including judo, archery, football, tennis, drama, computing and horse riding. Educational trips support classroom activities e.g. SS Great Britain and Chepstow Castle. Extra-curricular excursions are also offered with the schools educational partners The Bristol Hippodrome and Wild Place Project, including career workshops. Residential camps in the UK and France form part of Summer Term activity week.

Pastoral care: The school’s aim is to provide a caring, safe environment where children develop their individual abilities and enjoy an effective education tailored to their needs and interests. The school adheres to traditional family values with small class sizes encouraging strong bonds between year group and teacher and a sense of community and respect throughout the school.

Name of Principal: Mr Stephen Symonds BAED (Hons)

Outstanding characteristics: The school strives to allow children to be children for as long as possible whilst preparing them with the attitude and aptitude for senior schools and beyond. They help ensure a smooth transition into senior school, offering parents and pupils personalised guidance in choosing their next step, resulting in an enviable success rate in first choice senior school entry many with scholarships. The 28 acre grounds lend itself to sports with cross country trails, national standard all-weather pitch, cricket/rugby/football pitches and an indoor heated swimming pool.