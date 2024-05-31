University of Bristol course help today’s leaders progress their career

Applications are being accepted for the University of Bristol’s part-time MSc in Strategy, Change and Leadership. This challenging and rewarding programme – delivered through a total of 16 work days and six Saturdays across two years – is designed for those aspiring to, or holding senior manager and leadership positions and will fit around the demands of a busy, professional leadership role.

This bespoke master’s degree in strategy, change and leadership is aimed at providing senior managers with the tools and techniques they need to navigate their organisations through demanding times by understanding organisational complexity and issues affecting success; improving the ability to manage change and uncertainty; making better choices about growth and strategic direction; and increasing overall leadership impact.

Programme manager Cheralyn Baines-Dark (pictured above) says: “We are delighted to be recruiting our 12th cohort of executive students to this successful and practical master’s programme. Excellent leadership is vital when facing a challenging and uncertain future, and organisations from all industries recognise the importance of investing in their future leaders and managers by developing their management and leadership teams in unpredictable times. This practical master’s degree offers value for money and will offer a return on investment from day one.”

Lessons are highly interactive including mini-lectures, case studies, practical exercises, personal reflection and group work. Informal networking is a key benefit of the programme. For people wanting to know more information, there is an online event taking place on Wednesday 12 June from 6pm to 6.45pm.

There are limited places available, so if you would like to have a chat about the programme, or to book onto the online webinar taking place Wednesday 12 June, please contact Cheralyn Baines-Dark by phone 01179546694; or email mgmt-scl@bristol.ac.uk.

To find out more, or to apply for September 2024 entry, please visit bristol.ac.uk/strategy-change-leadership-2024