The Parenting Place knows that raising children takes a village! The team are there to offer parenting support, parent education and an online community. You might be wondering what that exactly looks like and the beauty of what the team offer means that it can look like whatever you need it to.

Whether you need help as a new parent, navigating this new world, or support during potty training, a child development specialist to see if your child is developing appropriately, help with sleep or setting boundaries with tweens and teens, The Parenting Place can create a bespoke set of services for you.

Their parent coaching sessions are designed to be individualised to your family’s needs and the parent education modules are based on over thirty years of experience working with children and families.

The organisation’s parent coaching services are not designed to tell you how to parent, but instead, are designed to support you, to give you confidence and to reinforce your self belief that you are doing an amazing job.

Parenting is the one thing in the world that we are expected to become experts in overnight; the Parenting Place know that life doesn’t work like that and so they’re there to offer support, education and a free online community to help make your parenting journey more enjoyable and less stressful. The Parenting Place is a judgement free zone. The members of the team are parents themselves and they know that it’s not easy.

As well as parenting support and education, the organisations also offer hypnotherapy for both adults and children (ages 10 and up) in the areas of sleep, stress, anxiety, phobias, pain, and more. Hypnotherapy is a gentle, yet extremely effective form of treatment that works well with both children and adults.

Please visit their website for more information and feel free to contact the company to discuss any questions you may have. The team look forward to working with you!

theparentingplace.co.uk; parentingplaceuk@gmail.com; 07305 346 792